COMPETITION: Win tickets for the big game at Stamford Bridge

Official Peterborough United sponsors Mick George Ltd are offering a pair of tickets for the FA Cup clash against Premier League giants Chelsea as the prize in an easy-to-enter competition.

The third round clash is at Stamford Bridge on Sunday January 8 and all you have to do to stand a chance of winning is visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/pufccup before Wednesday January 4.

The winner will be selected at random and announced on Wednesday January 4. The lucky pair must be Peterborough United supporters and they are responsible for their own travel requirements.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Since our partnership with the club we’ve been fortunate to witness some memorable cup ties. The positive impact these events can have on the club and the city as a whole longer term makes them even more exciting.

“Hopefully the team can rise to the occasion and continue their good form to cause an FA Cup giant-killing.”