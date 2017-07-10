COMPETITION: Win a season ticket worth in excess of £1,000

Peeterborough United sponsor Motorpoint is giving one lucky person the opportunity to win a family season ticket for the forthcoming 2017-18 season.

The UK’s leading independent car retailer recently renewed its sponsorship of the 2,500 all-seater Motorpoint Stand at the ABAX Stadium for a further three years.

To mark the special occasion, Motorpoint is offering a Posh fan the chance to win a family season ticket for the stand for all Sky Bet League One home games - worth over £1,000.

To enter the competition, fans simply need to visit the Motorpoint branch on Edgerley Drain Road before July 31, collect an entry form from reception, and post their entries onsite.

The winner will be picked at random on August 1 and presented with their prize by Peterborough United manager Grant McCann at Motorpoint before their first League One game versus Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, August 5.

Tom Stanton, general manager of Motorpoint in Peterborough, explained: “We were keen to celebrate partnering with Peterborough United for a further three years and decided the ideal to do this was by giving one fan the chance to win a season ticket for the Motorpoint Stand for all 2017-18 Sky Bet League One games. “We’ve only been running the competition for a few days, but we’ve already been inundated with entries from people across Peterborough.”