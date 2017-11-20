COMPETITION: Win a Peterborough United mascot package from Free Kicks Foundation

City based charity Free Kicks Foundation are offering one lucky child the chance to be a Christmas mascot for a Peterborough United game.

Posh host Bury in a League One match at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, December 23 and the mascot for that game will be chosen by the charity and their ambassador Jack Baldwin.

To win this prize email enquiries@freekicksfoundation.org, state the name and age of the child and why you think they deserve to win a mascot package which includes a brand new Posh kit, four match tickets, a coaching session on the pitch and the chance to meet the players before walking out of the tunnel with them ahead of kick off.

A contact number must be included in the email.

Closing date for entries is December 2.