COMPETITION: Carabao Cup ticket winners are revealed

Trevor Smith from Long Sutton and Liz Dexter from Werrington have won two tickets each for Peterborough United’s Carabao Cup first round tie against League Two side Barnet on Tuesday, August 8.

They were among many to correctly identify Barry Fry as the manager of Barnet when the Bees won promotion to the Football League in 1991.

The tickets were provided by Carabao Energy Drinks, the company who have just started a three-year sponsorship of the English Football League Cup competition.

Callum Fotheringham won the competition organised by club sponsor Mick George Ltd to be included in the annual first-team photo shoot.