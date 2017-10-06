COMMENTS: Don’t panic, over-achieving Posh are still fourth in League One, but sack the manager!

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann’s reaction to the first back-to-back League One defeats of the season was to recall his own promotion-winning experience from the division.

Some Posh fans were understandably concerned with last Saturday’s (September 30) second-half capitulation against Oxford, particularly as it followed a dismal defeat at the hands of Oldham.

Posh striker Jack Marriott is outscoring the man he replaced, Tom Nichols.

But Posh are still fourth and that represents a decent start to the campaign.

McCann said: “What I know from winning promotion from this division three times as a player is that nothing is won in September and October. We will have more of an idea of our chances after 20 games, not 11.”

Football fans tend to lack patience and that was the case with some who responded to the Peterborough Telegraph’s call this week for six-word summaries of the season so far.

But others remain patient and have great confidence in McCann and his squad.

TalkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham, the club’s most famous fan, said: “Overachieving with the squad we have.”

A selection of fans’ comments as delivered to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter. Ohers are in the printed edition of the Peterborough Telegraph (October 5 edition).

Better than expected. Still quite fragile.

@pboromikky

Overachieving with the squad we have.

@talkSPORTdrive

Still wondering how they beat Wigan.

@PKendrickWIG

Good. Promotion is ours come May.

@Sam_PUFC

The good, the bad, the ugly!

@styler1992

Very poor - sack the useless manager.

@wackerlegend

Don’t get too excited just yet.

@kieranmoss97

Very optimistic. Still work to do.

@danmason_10

Plenty of goals for and against.

@gavincave66

Great start, wobbling now, early days.

@Babhdan

Don’t know our best formation, players.

@razorblue

Goals, entertainment, frustration. Same old Posh.

@philbeck1981

Certainly much better than last season.

@amwright40

Perfect August, mediocre September, consistency needed

@ChrisElliott80

Jack Marriott nine, Tom Nichols zero.

@poshbible

Same old Posh,ups,downs,despair.

@PaulCaress

Players playing out of position AGAIN!

@FORTUNATESON

Great start plenty to build on.

CHAMM24

Promising, but old habits haunting us.

@AlexBatt

Tactical ineptness follows good start.

@ChestneyS

Mobility scooter required for static defence.

@Rutlandspinner

Progress is clear despite slight stumble.

@kelensarson