COMMENT: M&Ms can give Posh sweet taste of success if kept together

Humiliate your biggest rivals? Check.

Go top of the league after winning every game? Check.

All of your starting forwards scoring? Check.

Yesterday was pretty much the perfect day for Peterborough United, topped off by the knowledge that for most people there are still two days left to nurse a celebratory hangover before having to return to work.

Even social media was a largely joyous place, something which has been relatively rare over the past couple of seasons.

Twitter at its best is a place for witty interactions, and so it was there that the picture of M&Ms began doing the rounds - signalling the explosive forward line of (Jack) Marriott, (Junior) Morias and (Marcus) Maddison, with (Ricky) Miller to be added next month.

Junior Morias in action. Photo: Joe Dent

All three of yesterday's starters (August 26) found the net in an afternoon which will be savoured by Posh fans for years to come, but whether this will be a glorious fling or the start of a long and fruitful relationship hinders largely on the next few days with the transfer deadline looming.

Maddison has not always been given an easy ride by Posh supporters, but given the freedom of Sixfields by Northampton he showcased his fine attacking talents which have drawn attention from clubs in the division above.

With only a year left on his contract manager Grant McCann admitted he will need to sit down with his player to determine where he will be playing his football come September.

It would be a huge shame if Maddison were to depart. So far the M&Ms have scored nine between them to fire Posh to their best league start since 2013/14 when they also won their first four matches.

A fifth straight win to the start at Doncaster on Saturday would be a club record.

For now, though, it is best to reflect on an immensely enjoyable away trip, one which saw 1,400 away fans in fine voice all game, accompanied by Miller himself and fellow Posh player Alex Penney who both began the match in the stands with the travelling supporters.

For all that the M&Ms shone later on, to begin with it was Gwion Edwards and Anthony Grant who dominated the match.

Grant was bossing the midfield, while Edwards' pace and trickery down the left created the best chance of the opening half hour, but Leo Da Silva Lopes volleyed over from a good position.

Yet even at 0-0 the away fans were taunting their opponents as they could sense a goal was coming.

And when it duly arrived it began with a Steven Taylor interception and finished with Edwards running half the pitch before firing low into the net from nearly 25 yards.

Less than 10 minutes later Morias was again unimpeded as he found the opposite corner from a similar position, and it was not long that chants of 'sacked in the morning' were being sang at Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh... from both sets of fans.

The second-half was something of a procession, with the home side never looking like they could threaten the goal of Jonathan Bond who had his easiest match since signing on loan from Reading.

As Northampton pressed for a goal back it just allowed Maddison to ping several terrific through balls from all over the pitch to Marriott and Morias who both missed chances before the former squeezed in a low shot for his sixth goal in three matches.

Even Alex Revell's consolation from a corner - which irked McCann who was desperate for a clean sheet - was swiftly proved insignificant as subsittute Danny Lloyd was brought down in stoppage time, allowing Maddison to complete the rout.

If it is his final moment in a Posh shirt then it will be one to savour.

And just to complete the day there was even a surprise return for Jermaine Anderson, the midfielder coming off the bench for a 12 minute cameo for his first action since suffering a second major knee injury in September 2016.

All in all, it capped off a wonderful day.

Posh: (3-4-1-2): Jonathan Bond, Steven Taylor, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty (subs Jermaine Anderson, 86 mins), Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias (sub Idris Kanu, 76 mins), Jack Marriott (sub Danny Lloyd, 86 mins). Subs not used: Conor O'Malley, Andrew Hughes, Danny Lloyd, Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Liam Shephard.

Northampton: (3-5-2): Luke Coddington, Leon Barnett, Ash Taylor (sub Daniel Powell, 45 mins), Aaron Pierre, Brendan Moloney, Matt Crooks (sub Billy Waters, 70 mins), Matt Grimes, Shaun McWilliams, David Buchanan, Alex Revell, Marc Richards (sub Chris Long 64 mins). Subs not used: David Cornell, Regan Poole, Joe Iaciofano, Dean Bowditch.

Goals: Northampton - Revell (85 minutes) Posh - Edwards (32 minutes), Morias (41 minutes), Marriott (75 minutes), Maddison penalty (90+3)

Cautions: Northampton - McWilliams (foul) Posh - Edwards (foul)

Referee: Roger East (7)

Attendance: 6,685 (1,407 Posh).