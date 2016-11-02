CHRIS TURNER STATUE FUND: Club sponsor raises £2k for appeal

Peterborough United sponsor Mick George Ltd has donated £2,000 to the Chris Turner Statue Fund.

Throughout October the local business elected to donate £5 to the charitable cause for every online sale achieved in the PE postcode

This has helped to swell the fund to £53,000 - £30,000 short of its £83,000 target.

Adi Mowles, spokesperson at CT5 Committee said: ‘’The Chris Turner Statue Committee is delighted that Mick George Ltd agreed to help us reach our fundraising target. Thus far we are very proud to have generated an incredible amount bearing in mind the vast majority was from Posh fans.

“We are delighted that our amazing shirt sponsors have got on board, providing confidence that our total will be reached soon, with work hopefully commencing in November.’’

The iconic landmark is set to be a fabulous spectacle, with one of the most talented sculptors in the country commissioned to create the statue. Sean Hedges Quinn, has experience completing similar developments, including elite sporting icons, such as Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey.

Neil Johnson, technical director at Mick George Ltd commented: ‘’Chris is well known in the region to people of many generations for his role at Peterborough United FC, a club he served with great distinction.

“Chris enjoyed much success, so as an official sponsor to the club, it’s an honour and a privilege to be able to assist, paying recognition to a man who played a major part in the clubs history.‘’

For more details about the CTSF project, please visit www.thechristurnerstatue.co.uk