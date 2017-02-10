CHRIS TURNER MEMORIAL: ‘Amazing’ offer from city business

Peterborough-based Princebuild Ltd have made an ‘amazing’ offer to the Chris Turner Statue Fund committee.

The company, long-term supporters of the football club, have pledged to match every donation figure to the fund starting from today (February 10) until the target figure of £85k is achieved. The fund has so far raised over £70k.

Cuity-based company Princebuild have made a generous offer to the Chris Turner Statue Fund.

Princebuild director Jonathan Pudney, a lifelong Posh fan, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this wonderful project to honour the memory of Chris, He was truly a friend of every supporter of the club,

“We have been impressed by the generosity of the fans who have managed to raise a huge sum in such a short period of time and we wanted to show our support for the project and help the committee get over the goal-line.”

A Statue Fund spokesman said: “The committee would like to thank everyone at Princebuild for their amazing offer and look forward to welcoming them on September 1 to the unveiling event.”

The fundraising continues this weekend (February 11 & 12) with a Northern Soul/Motown Weekender in Whittlesey. For further details please see the following link.

www.soul-source.co.uk/soulforum/calendar/event/48062- whittlesey-soul-weekender-free-entry/

Future upcoming events include a race nights and a golf day to be held at Toft near Bourne in conjunction with the Free Kicks Foundation.

For more information about the Chris Turner statue fund visit www.thechristurnerstatue.co.uk