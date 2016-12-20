CHELSEA v POSH: Ticket sales start on December 22

Peterborough United have announced ticket purchasing details for the FA Cup Third Round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday January 8 (3pm).

Posh have received an allocation of 6,000 tickets with an adult price of £30 (concessions available) and they will be sold in the following order:

From 9am on Thursday, December 22

Season Ticket Holders and foreverposh/Junior Posh members

Limit: 1 per season ticket holder and 1 per member. If supporter is both, 2 can be bought.

From 9am on Friday December 23, (first come, first served basis)

Purchasers of replay ticket vs Notts County and Posh We Are members.

Limit: 4 per purchaser and 1 per member.

If season ticket holder attended replay, 5 can be purchased (if not already purchased).

From 9am on Wednesday December 28 onwards (first come, first served basis if any remain)

General Sale

Limit: 6 per person.

TICKET PRICES

Adults: £30

Seniors 65+: £15

Under 20s: £15

Wheelchair disabled: FREE (with carer)

Tickets can be purchases online at www.theposhtickets.com

No booking fees. Postage only (£1.59 per order)

Through the ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934

£1.75 per ticket booking fee applies. £1.59 postage per order.

Calls cost 7ppm plus your network access fee.

In person at the ABAX Stadium ticket office

Please bring your season cards/membership cards if applicable.

Further information is available from http://www.theposh.com/news/article/2016-17/chelsea-emirates-fa-cup-stamford-bridge-3479735.aspx.