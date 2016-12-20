CHELSEA v POSH: Ticket sales start on December 22

Peterborough United have announced ticket purchasing details for the FA Cup Third Round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday January 8 (3pm).
Posh have received an allocation of 6,000 tickets with an adult price of £30 (concessions available) and they will be sold in the following order:
From 9am on Thursday, December 22
Season Ticket Holders and foreverposh/Junior Posh members
Limit: 1 per season ticket holder and 1 per member. If supporter is both, 2 can be bought.
From 9am on Friday December 23, (first come, first served basis)
Purchasers of replay ticket vs Notts County and Posh We Are members.
Limit: 4 per purchaser and 1 per member.
If season ticket holder attended replay, 5 can be purchased (if not already purchased).
From 9am on Wednesday December 28 onwards (first come, first served basis if any remain)
General Sale
Limit: 6 per person.
TICKET PRICES
Adults: £30
Seniors 65+: £15
Under 20s: £15
Wheelchair disabled: FREE (with carer)
Tickets can be purchases online at www.theposhtickets.com
No booking fees. Postage only (£1.59 per order)
Through the ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934
£1.75 per ticket booking fee applies. £1.59 postage per order.
Calls cost 7ppm plus your network access fee.
In person at the ABAX Stadium ticket office
Please bring your season cards/membership cards if applicable.
Further information is available from http://www.theposh.com/news/article/2016-17/chelsea-emirates-fa-cup-stamford-bridge-3479735.aspx.