CHELSEA COUNTDOWN: Grant McCann: “We’re not just going for a day out in London”

Posh boss Grant McCann has urged his players to embrace a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as they prepare to tackle the toughest FA Cup assignment of third round weekend.

Posh are at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (January 8) to face runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Odds of 14/1 on a Posh victory in a two-horse race would seem fair. McCann’s men are 51 places behind the Blues in the Football League ladder.

“Chelsea are obviously the best team in the country right now,” McCann, who was due to attend last night’s (January 4) big game between Spurs and Chelsea at White Hart Lane, said. “No-one can get near them.

“But that’s not to say we won’t have a go at them. There is no point in going there just for the day out.

“I want the players to embrace the moment. For some it might be the only chance they get to play in a big game at a top stadium.

“I never got to play at Chelsea in my career. It’s one of the few top grounds I didn’t experience.

“The players mustn’t leave the pitch with any regrets. They have to walk off knowing they gave it everything.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. We could be on the same pitch as some top, top players. We will respect them, but we can’t be intimidated by them.

“The players have to embrace the moment. It’s a chance to create a piece of club history as you never know what will happen on any day in football.

“Obviously no-one will give us a chance and that’s understandable, but we will try and be positive. We won’t be going there to defend.

“Chelsea are certain to have a lot of the ball so the whole team will have to defend well, but when we have it I want us to be bold and have a go.

“It’s our only chance of getting something from the game.”

McCann will make a final decision on selection on Saturday. He has to decide whether to stick with the players who earned Posh a glamour tie or use recent signings Martin Samuelsen and Dominic Ball who are both eligible to play.

New striker Junior Morias is cup-tied.

“I will decide the team nearer to kick-off,” McCann added. “There are lads who have done well in earlier rounds to get us to this game.

“It’s difficult to know what team they will put out. They could field a strong side as they have no European football to worry about, but even with a few fringe players involved they will be very strong.

“We’re up against one of the top managers in the world and I’m looking forward to that experience. For someone like me who is just getting started it’s a great opportunity.

“I hope me and the staff can get into see (Chelsea manager) Antonio Conte after the game to pick the brains of him and his staff.

“We could learn so much like how they prepare for big games.”