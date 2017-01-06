CHELSEA COUNTDOWN: £33 million striker to be unleashed on Peterborough United

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed £33 million signing Michy Batshuayi will start the third round FA Cup tie against Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (January 8).

The Belgium international striker, a summer signing from Marseille, has yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea, but he did score twice against League One opposition in Bristol Rovers in a Football League Cup tie in August.

John Terry.

Conte revealed in a press conference today (January 6) he would make several change sto his usual starting line-up, but that he would respect the competition.

Conte said: “Although it is my first FA Cup game, I knows a lot about the competition and I have watched it a lot. I have great respect for it.

“I will try to find the right mix including players who have not played a lot, as I want to progress in the competition.

“Peterborough will be motivated and it’s important to know the atmosphere will be different due to the large number of away fans.”

Chelsea’s 13-game Premier League winning streak came to an end at Spurs on Wednesday (January 4).

Central defender Kurt Zouma, who is returning from a long injury, will also start against Posh, but the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and David Luiz could be rested.

Club captain John Terry is reportedly injured.