CHECKATRADE TROPHY: Posh to face the U’s and Cobblers

Posh can look forward to a couple of juicy local derbies in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

The initial group draw took place today (July 7) and placed Peterborough United alongside local rivals Northampton Town and Cambridge United.

A fourth ‘Category One’ team - one of 16 invited Under 21 sides - will be added to the group next week.

The 16 groups have been split into Northern and Southern sections to minimise travelling following feedback from clubs. This process will be reviewed at the end of the season.

The group stage fixtures will also be confirmed next Wednesday, with the Under 21 sides playing all group games away from home.

Posh and Cambridge will meet in a competitive match for the first time in nearly 16 years.