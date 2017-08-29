CHECKATRADE TROPHY: Posh are in it to win it says McCann

We’re in it to win it. That’s the message from Posh boss Grant McCann as his side begin their Checkatrade Trophy campaign tonight (August 29).

The League One leaders take on Southampton Under 21s in their opening group game at the ABAX Stadium (7.45pm kick-off) and McCann says he’s desperate to improve on last season’s showing in the competition.

Posh were beaten by an experienced Norwich City side last year and followed that up by losing to Milton Keynes Dons before beating Barnet at the Hive in a dead rubber group game.

McCann said: “Part of my remit is to win the Checkatrade Trophy so it goes without saying that I want to win the game on Tuesday night. We were beaten heavily by Norwich City in the first group game last year and that left us chasing the group.

“We want to start well but know it will be difficult because Southampton have a strong crop of youngsters.

“It’s been a very good start to the season and we’ve got to make sure we keep our foot on the pedal now. The cup game for me is just as important as the win at Northampton.”

Posh are expected to make changes but McCann insists he’ll still field a strong side. He confirmed that midfielder Jermaine Anderson will get more minutes under his belt. Anderson came on as a late substitute in the 4-1 rout of local rivals Northampton Town on Saturday.

McCann added: “Jermaine is ahead of schedule and it was great to get him some minutes on Saturday. He will get some more minutes against Southampton. He is a good player, you know he can bring a lot of energy into midfield. We are looking forward to the game.”

Ricky Miller remains suspended while Callum Chettle is out with a muscle strain. Chris Forrester, Danny Lloyd and Andrew Hughes are pushing for starts.

Southampton won’t be including any first team players in their squad.