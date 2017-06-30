CHECKATRADE TROPHY: Peterborough United welcome the arrival of big clubs

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has welcomed the arrival of new top-class Premier League Under 21 sides to the Checkatrade Trophy.

Manchester City, Spurs amd Newcastle have entered the Football League competition for the first time. Championship side Fulham will also be involved.

Posh, winners of the competition in 2014, lost 6-1 at home to Norwich City Under 21s last season,

McCann, who played in the Trophy final win over Chesterfield at Wembley, said: “We enjoyed the challenge of facing an under-21 side last season, albeit the result was nowhere near what we were looking for.

“The competition has changed a lot in recent seasons, but it is still important to us. We have been successful in the past and if you ask any Peterborough United supporter, they will have great memories from that Wembley trip and result in 2014.

“The revenue is important to EFL clubs and it is a trophy that we want to win again. We will be determined to be as successful as we can in the competition.”

The 16 invited Under 21 sides for the 2017-18 season are: Brighton, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Reading, Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland, Spurs, Swansea, West Brom and West Ham.

The draw for the group stages of the competition will be made in July.

The first ties are scheduled for week commencing Monday, August 28.