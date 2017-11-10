CHECKATRADE TROPHY: Peterborough United to host League One rivals

Have your say

Posh will host League One rivals Southend United in the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The tie will take place week beginning December 4.

Posh drew 1-1 at Southend in a League One match last month. Southend won 4-1 at Posh in a League One match last season.

Posh have met Southend five times in knockout competitions and lead the series 3-2.

Full draw: South: Group C winner v Forest Green, Gillingham v Oxford, Group D winner v AFC Wimbledon, Portsmouth v Northampton, MK Dons v Group D runner up, POSH v Southend, Luton v Group C runner up, Swansea Under 21s v Charlton.

North: Port Vale v Shrewsbury, Rochdale v Doncaster, Fleetwood v Group F runner-up; Blackpool v Mansfield, Walsall v Bury, Lincoln v Accrington Stanley, Scunthorpe v Leicester City U21s, Group F winner v Oldham.