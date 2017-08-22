CHECKATRADE COMPETITION: Ten fans win tickets for Southampton game

Ten lucky Posh fans will receive four free tickets each for next week’s Checkatrade Trophy match against Southampton Under 23s after being successful in our recent competition.

The correct answer to the picture question was Grant McCann.

The 10 winners are:

Andrew Armitage from The Mallards, Peakirk.

Mo Priddis from Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

Adrian Piddington from Deer Park Road, Sawtry.

Lesley Richardson from Sycamore Farm, Alconbury Weston.

Richard Allen from Queen Elizabeth Drive, Wisbech.

Zoe Chappell from Buttercup Ct, Deeping St James.

Gavin Sylvester from Osbourne Way, Market Deeping.

James Whitehead from Dexter Way, Peterborough.

Matty Young from Cane Avenue Peterborough.#

Richard Weeks from Canonsfield, Werrington.