CENTRAL LEAGUE: Dons take advantage of second-half collapse

Peterborough United under 23s collapsed in the second-half of their Central League match with Wimbledon at the Mick George Training Academy today (September 20).

Dave Farrell’s team dominated the first-half, but missed several chances to score and paid the penalty after the break when the visitors rattled in three unanswered goals.

Callum Chettle in action for Posh Under 23s against Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Shaquile Coulthirst cracked the post with a 20-yard effort while Callum Chettle blazed over from the edge of the box as Posh made a bright start.

Coulthirst and Nathan Oduwa both flashed shots across the box while Adil Nabi saw a free-kick pushed around the post.

However, Posh were made to pay for that wastefulness in front of goal when a mistake from Dion-Curtis Henry was punished and the Dons scored twice more late on.

Central defender Ricardo Santos was denied a consolation goal by a superb save.

Jordan Nicholson, who is on loan at National North side Nuneaton, came on as a second-half substitute. He is battling his way back from injury.

Posh: Henry, Freestone (sub Nicholson 46 mins), Almeida Santos, Tafazolli, White, Nabi, Coulthirst, Chettle, Oduwa, Moore (sub Stevens 46 mins), Trialist.