CENTRAL LEAGUE: Dons take advantage of second-half collapse

Peterborough United under 23s collapsed in the second-half of their Central League match with Wimbledon at the Mick George Training Academy today (September 20).
Dave Farrell’s team dominated the first-half, but missed several chances to score and paid the penalty after the break when the visitors rattled in three unanswered goals.
Shaquile Coulthirst cracked the post with a 20-yard effort while Callum Chettle blazed over from the edge of the box as Posh made a bright start.
Coulthirst and Nathan Oduwa both flashed shots across the box while Adil Nabi saw a free-kick pushed around the post.
However, Posh were made to pay for that wastefulness in front of goal when a mistake from Dion-Curtis Henry was punished and the Dons scored twice more late on.
Central defender Ricardo Santos was denied a consolation goal by a superb save.
Jordan Nicholson, who is on loan at National North side Nuneaton, came on as a second-half substitute. He is battling his way back from injury.
Posh: Henry, Freestone (sub Nicholson 46 mins), Almeida Santos, Tafazolli, White, Nabi, Coulthirst, Chettle, Oduwa, Moore (sub Stevens 46 mins), Trialist.