BREAKING NEWS: Striker leaves Peterborough United to become a Pirate

Striker Tom Nichols has today (July 17) been sold by Peterborough United to League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed on Friday Rovers had returned with an improved offer for the 22 year-old.

That offer was accepted and Nichols has today agreed personal terms and moved for an undisclosed fee to the Pirates.

Nichols joined Posh from Exeter in January, 2016, scoring 14 goals in 58 appearances including 13 last season when he was the club’s top scorer.

Posh will get an immediate catch-up with Nichols as manager Grant McCann’s men travel to Rovers for their first away League One match of the season on August 12.

Nichols scored the winning goal for Posh at Rovers last season.

Posh have been linked with Dagenham & Redbridge striker Oliver Hawkins and New Saints forward Scott Quigley in recent days.