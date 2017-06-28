BREAKING NEWS: Six-game bite ban for summer Peterborough United signing

The Peterborough Telegraph understands summer signing Ricky Miller has been handed a six-match ban for a biting offence.

The ban is believed to relate to an incident in a National League match at Guiseley in March when Miller was playing for Dover.

Miller wasn’t cautioned in the game. He scored twice in a 2-0 win, but Guisely are thought to have demanded retrospective justice.

Miller was sent off once and cautioned 13 times for Dover last season.

He joined Posh, his hometown team, in May on a free transfer after his Dover contract expired.