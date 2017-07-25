BREAKING NEWS: Shock signing by Peterborough United

Have your say

Peterborough United have signed experienced former Newcastle United skipper Steve Taylor.

The 31 year-old veteran centre-back has signed a two-year contract following his release by Championship side Ipswich at the end of last season.

Taylor spent 14 years at Newcastle making almost 300 appearances for the club. He played in the United States for Portland Timbers before joining Ipswich last January.

He made just three appearances for Ipswich.

Taylor played for Doncaster Rovers in a weekend friendly when Posh assessed his fitness.

Posh had freed up some cash by selling high earner Michael Bostwick to Lincoln City last week.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the signing announcement on Twitter.

MacAnthony said: “The faces of our players when Steven came in a couple of days ago said it all. It’s just what our dressing room needs a little more of.

“Mick (McCarthy, Ipswich manager) gave an incredible reference on the man and his fitness.”