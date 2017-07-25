BREAKING NEWS: Shock signing by Peteborough United

Peterborough United have signed experienced former Newcastle United skipper Steve Taylor.
The 31 year-old veteran centre-back has signed a two-year contract following his release by Championship side Ipswich at the end of last season.
Taylor spent 14 years at Newcastle making almost 300 appearances for the club. He played in the United States for Portland Timbers before joining Ipswich last January.
More to come
