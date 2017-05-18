BREAKING NEWS: Posh chase Doughty and Oldfield

Peterborough United have confirmed an interest in QPR midfielder Michael Doughty.

Director of football Barry Fry admitted the 24 year-old, who has spent time on loan at Swindon in each of the last two seasons, is on manager Grant McCann’s radar.

“It could be a tough one to pull off,” Fry admitted, “He’s on good money at QPR.”

Doughty, a Welsh under 19 and under 21 cap, has started just six matches in six years at QPR.

He scored for Swindon against Posh at the ABAX Stadium in each of the last two seasons.

Posh are also working on keeping David Oldfield at the club as assistant manager to McCann next season.

Oldfield, a former Posh player, filled the role at the end of last season after the sacking of Lee Glover, but has yet to agree a permanent contract.