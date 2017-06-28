BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United told they can speak to midfielder

Peterborough United have been given permission to speak to QPR midfielder Michael Doughty.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed Posh interest in the 24 year-old in May, but the move was put on hold as QPR sorted out some financial fairplay issues with the Football League.

But QPR manager Ian Holloway has now told Posh they can sign Doughty for nothing - he has a year left on his contract - if they can agree personal terms.

Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed in May Doughty was on ‘good money’ at Loftus Road.

Doughty, a Welsh under 19 and under 21 cap, has started just six matches in six years at QPR.

He scored for while on loan for Swindon against Posh at the ABAX Stadium in each of the last two seasons.