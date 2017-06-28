BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United swoop for a striker

Peterborough United have signed striker Jack Marriott from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22 year-old has signed a four-year contract and is in Spain with the rest of the first-team squad for a pre-season training camp. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says the fee involved is ‘substantial.’

New signing Jack Marriott (left) with Posh manager Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Marriott was an Ipswich trainee and spent time on loan at several clubs before joining Luton on a free transfer in May, 2015.

He scored 12 goals for the League Two Hatters last season despite starting many games on the substitutes’ bench.

He scored 16 goals in 44 appearances in the 2015-16 season when he was named Luton’s player-of-the-season.

Marriott joins Ricky Miller, another former Luton player, as forwards signed by Posh this summer.

Miller is banned for the first six games of the season.

MacAnthony has revealed Posh have turned down bids from Bristol Rovers for strikers Tom Nichols and Luke James. James spent last season on loan at Rovers.