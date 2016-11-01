BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United striker reported to have quit professional football

Peterborough United striker Joe Gormley has reportedly quit professional football.

Gormley is currently on loan at Scottish Premier Division side St Johnstone, but reports north of the border claim he is back in his native Northern Ireland after informing Posh he wants to walk away from the game.

Gormley only joined Saints on loan on the final day of the August transfer window. He has 18 months of his Posh contract to run, but it’s understood he has failed to settle in England or Scotland.

Gormley arrived at Posh in the summer of 2015 for a fee in the region of £50k with a prolific scoring record in Irish football with Cliftonville, but he was struggling to cope with League One before he suffered a knee injury which ended his season early.

The 25 year-old started just five games for Posh and did not score a goal. He played four minutes as a substitute this season in the 5-1 win over Millwall in August before moving to St Johnstone.

He started just one game for Saints.