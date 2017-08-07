BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign highly-rated young goalkeeper

Peterborough United have today (August 7) signed goalkeeper Conor O’Malley from Irish League side St Patrick’s Athletic.

Posh have apparently beaten off opposition from Championship side Leeds and League One promotion favourites Wigan to sign the highly-rated 22 year-old.

Posh manager Grant McCann said: “We decided we needed a third goalkeeper and we had to act quickly as soon as we made our mind up about him because there was a lot of interest in him.

“Conor trained with us this morning and he looked superb. He is brave, aggressive and he can play with the ball at his feet.

“He’s 6ft 3ins-6ft 4ins tall and a good age. He’s played a lot of games in Ireland and Mark Tyler came back with a glowing report after he went to see him a couple of weeks ago.

“Conor is here to challenge for the number one spot as is Josh Tibbetts. We like Josh a lot, but he’s only 19 and hasn’t played any men’s football before.

“Jonathan Bond was outstanding on Saturday, but he isn’t our goalkeeper so if anything happened to him I faced signing Tyler on non-contract terms as cover and that’s something I desperately want to avoid.”