BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United sign a goalkeeper

Peterborough United have signed Reading goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on a six-month loan deal.

The 24 year-old put pen to paper at the ABAX Stadium today (June 26) and will travel to Spain for a pre-season training camp with the rest of the squad on Wednesday (June 28).

Bond has played for England Under 21s. He’s played for Watford and Reading in the Championship and spent time last season on loan at Gillingham in League One.

Bond joined Reading from Watford in July, 2015, but has made just 14 starts for his current club.

Posh had tried to bring Luke McGee back to the club from Spurs after a successful loan spell at the ABAX last season.

Bond is expected to be first-choice goalkeeper at Posh with Josh Tibbetts, a summer signing from Birmingham City, as back-up.