BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United respond to historical sexual abuse allegations

Peterborough United have tonight (November 29) issued a statement regarding allegations of historical sexual abuse at the club.

Earlier today police in Cambridgeshire confirmed they are investigating both Posh and Cambridge United in relation to a number of historical allegations of sexual abuse in football.

And Posh have pledged to co-operate fully with the investigation, although they have yet to be told the detail of the allegations

A club statement issued to the Peterborough Telegraph said: “The club is not in a position to make any detailed comment at this stage because we have not yet been made aware of the detail of any allegations, other than to stress that we will co-operate fully and do all we can to support the authorities that are investigating.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We have received multiple historical allegations from the NSPCC of abuse related to football in Cambridgeshire.

“The inquiries were received recently (the weekend of 26/27th) and are being looked into.”