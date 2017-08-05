BREAKING NEWS: Marcus Maddison makes spitting accusations

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has accused an opponent of spitting at him during today’s (August 5) 2-1 win over Plymouth at the ABAX Stadium.

Maddison took to Twitter after the game to say: “For a fellow professional to spit on me while I’m down injured is a joke. Hope he is fined or banned. This ain’t League Two no more (sic).

“On a happier note though it’s one game, one win, one assist and potentially could have been more. Well done boys go again Tuesday.”

No Plymouth player was sanctioned by the officials for anything other than a foul on Maddison.

Maddison appeared to upset Plymouth players when he stayed down claiming a foul after the visitors had broken away to score their goal.

Posh press officer Phil Adlam said: “The football club is investigating the matter wnd will report any findings to the appropraite authorities.”

A Plymouth spokesman said: We are not to prepared to make a comment at this stage.”