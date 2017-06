Peterborough United midfielder Brad Inman has joined League One rivals Rochdale on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old only moved to Posh from Crewe last summer. He signed a three-year contract after moving on a free transfer.

But he endured a tough first campaign at the ABAX Stadium after breaking his leg before the season started in a freak training accident.

Inman started just five competitive matches last season and was placed on the transfer list by Posh in May.