Peterborough United have signed right-back Liam Shephard on a two-year contract.

The 22 year-old has been on trial at Posh and played in Saturday’s (July 8) 4-1 friendly win at St Albans.

Shephard was released by Premier League side Swansea City at the end of last season, but has plenty of Football League experience with Yeovil Town.

Shephard has made 72 competitive appearances for The Glover, spread out over three loan spells.