BREAKING NEWS: Expensive striker leaves Peterborough United on a free transfer

Striker Luke James has left Peterborough United for Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old will go down as an expensive Posh flop. He moved to the ABAX Stadium from Hartlepool for £500k in August 2014, but scored just two goals for the club in 34 appearances (13 as a substitute).

James hasn’t played for Posh since a 1-1 home draw with Crewe in April, 2015.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bradford City, Hartlepool and Bristol Rovers.

Forest Green Rovers won promotion to League Two last season and are managed by former Posh boss Mark Cooper.

James has signed a two-year deal with his new club.