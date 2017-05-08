BREAKING NEWS: Exciting attacker signs for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have tested their talent-spotting prowess in non-league football again by signing left-sided attacker Danny Lloyd from Stockport County.

Lloyd (25) signed a three-year contract today after falling out of contract at the National North League side. He therefore hasn’t cost Posh a fee.

Liverpool-born Lloyd is understood to have attracted interest from Portsmouth and Scottish League side Hibernians before plumping for Posh. He scored 29 goals and was credited with 19 assists last season.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “I am delighted to sign Danny, he adds to the attacking threat. He has scored a lot of goals and created a lot of goals too and he will be a great addition to us moving forward.

“He has a real hunger and desire. He is a good age and it is pleasing that he has committed to Posh. The Posh fans will like him because he plays on the edge and has a good temperament.

“He likes to get forward at every opportunity and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Lloyd, who will give up his day job in the North West as a Business Development Manager, is excited by the opportunity.

“It was an easy decision for me if I am honest. As soon as I heard about the interest from Peterborough, I wanted to sign. I am a player who likes to create and score goals, I am direct, quick and always want to go forward.

“If I am honest, I wish pre-season was starting tomorrow because I am eager to get going. This is an opportunity for me and I am going to work extremely hard from day one.”

Posh signed free-scoring forward Ricky Miller (28) from Dover Athletic last week. Miller is the National League player of the season for 2016-17 after scoring 42 goals. He was also out of contract.