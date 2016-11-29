BREAKING NEWS: Chairman’s ‘horror’ at historic sexual abuse allegations as Peterborough United face investigation

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has tonight (November 29) spoken of his horror at historic sexual abuse allegations.

Earlier today police in Cambridgeshire confirmed they are investigating both Posh and Cambridge United in relation to a number of historical allegations of sexual abuse in football.

MacAnthony, a father of three, has pledged Posh will assist the police and the football authorities as they investigate the claims.

MacAnthony said: “Peterborough United will help the police, the FA, PFA and all other governing bodies of football in their investigations into historical child sex abuse claims.

“If anyone is found guilty of any offences, we hope they will be severely dealt with by those authorities in a quick and timely manner. We encourage anybody with any information relating to this matter to come forward so we can help the authorities as best we can going forward, and trust me when I say, as a father of three young children, I am personally horrified by what is now coming to forefront in the press recently

“I will ensure our football club leads by example throughout this process with full transparency and honesty top to bottom.”

“Thank you and God bless.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We have received multiple historical allegations from the NSPCC of abuse related to football in Cambridgeshire.

“The inquiries were received recently (the weekend of 26/27th) and are being looked into.”