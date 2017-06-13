BREAKING NEWS: Anderson’s agent in ‘cloud cuckoo land’ as contract offer is withdrawn

Peterborough United have withdrawn their contract offer to midfielder Jermaine Anderson.

Posh director of football Barry Fry accused Anderson’s agent of ‘living in cloud cuckoo land’ after the 21 year-old declined to sign an extended contract at the end of last season.

Posh have offered injury-prone Anderson a reduced weekly wage, but with high incentives for playing regularly. Anderson has suffered two serious knee ligament injuries in the last two seasons and has managed just 27 appearances in that time, and none since September 10.

Anderson is not due to return to action until October. He could now be placed on the transfer list as per club policy regarding players entering the last year of their contract.

“The offer has been withdrawn now,” Fry confirmed. “I haven’t spoken much to Jermaine as I’ve been dealing with his agent who is living in cloud cuckoo land if he expects us to pay what he is demanding.

“The ball is now firmly in Jermaine’s court. It’s up to him to work hard, to get fit and to get his place back in the first team. Maybe at a later date we will offer a new deal again, but he’s not due back until October or even November and if he doesn’t play much next season that will be three seasons in a row when he’s hardly set foot on a pitch.

“No other club will touch him with a barge pole if that happens. He needs to prove he is not injury prone and we have offered him some stability while he does that.

“His agent clearly has great faith in Jermaine’s ability as we do. We’ve had offers from top Championship clubs for him in the past, but he has to prove himself all over again now.

“If he plays 30-odd games next season and proves us wrong then so be it. We would still get a compensation fee for him as he’s under 24, but his worth is different now.”

Anderson has declined to speak to the media.