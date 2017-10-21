BREAKING NEWS: £1,000 reward on offer after abusers target manager’s wife

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony put up a £1,000 reward tonight (October 21) for information leading to the identification of ‘fans’ who abused the wife and young family of first-team manager Grant McCann at a football match.

Reports surfaced soon after the final whistle at Posh’s 2-1 League One defeat at Scunthorpe that McCann’s wife, Kelly, and her children, were targetted by members of the visiting support. Kelly and her three young sons were sat with the majority of Posh fans at one end of the pitch. She has given a description of her abusers.

MacAnthony was at the game and tweeted: “A £1000 reward to the first Posh fan who can send me name of fan/fans abusing that young lady/her kids today via phil@theposh.com please.

“When I find out the culprits there will be consequences for them. Disgusting behaviour!”

Grant McCann respectfully declined the opportunity to comment.

Posh have not won any of their last six competitive matches.