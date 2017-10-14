BIG MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Gillingham: Green light for Gwion

Have your say

Peterborough United midfielder Gwion Edwards returns to the starting line-up for the League One game with Gillingham at the ABAX Stadium today (October 14).

Former captain Chris Forrester joins Anthony Grant in the centre of midfield in what looks like a 4-4-2 formation. Michael Doughty is left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Centrakl defender Ryan Tafazolli is dropped to the substitutes’ bench. Captain Jack Baldwin partners Steve Taylor at the heart of the Posh defence.

Former Posh star Gaby Zakuani is in the Gills’ starting line-up.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott, Ricky Miller. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Idris Kanu, Ryan Tafazolli, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Jermaine Anderson, Morgan Penfold, Danny Lloyd.

Gillingham: Tomas Holy, Max Ehmer, Gaby Zakuani, Bradley Garmston, Mark Byrne, Billy Bingham, Jake, Hessenthaler, Lee Martin, Josh Parker, Elliott List, Sean Clare. Substitutes: Stuart Nelson, Finn O’Mara, Connor Ogilvie, Darren Oldaker, Scott Wagstaff, Gregory Cundle, Conor Wilkinson.

Referee: Dean Whitestone

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for, a match report and match reaction.

