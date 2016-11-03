BIG MATCH PREVIEW: McCann wants more FA Cup excitement and no more disappointment

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has warned his players not to take non-league Chesham United lightly in their first round FA Cup tie at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (November 5).

There are 94 places between Posh and Southern Premier Division League side Chesham in the Football League pyramid. Saturday’s visitors are one of the lowest-ranked teams left in the competition.

A scene of despair as Grant McCann troops off in front of celebrating Kidderminster players after an FA Cup tie in 2014.

But McCann watched Chesham recently and he was impressed with what he saw. He’s expecting a tough contest for a Posh side desperate for a run in the FA Cup to match last season’s charge to the fourth round.

“Chesham were very good when I watched them,” McCann stated.

“They had two good strikers, one big lad and one quick lad, and a very gifted midfield player (Steohen Hamilton-Forbes) who used to play in Watford Under 21s with Britt Assombalonga.

“They are well-organised, they defend well and they have great experience.

On-loan midfielder George Moncur has been refused to permission to play for Posh against Chesham.

“Darren Purse plays at the back for them and he still looks strong, while Barry Hayles still comes off from the bench and looks sharp.

“Obviously they also have weaknesses I hope we can exploit and we will prepare for the game as though we were facing the team top of League One.

“I love the FA Cup and I want to do well in it again. Last season we played well in all five FA Cup ties we played and were very unlucky to lose on penalties to West Brom.

“That run turned out to be a highlight of the season.

“We want a repeat of the excitement the matches caused.

“On the other hand we also want to avoid the disappointment of losing to a lower-ranked team brings.

“I was involved when Posh lost to Kidderminster the other year. I only came on as a substitute, but there is still huge disappointment.

“It happens from time to time and we don’t want to be one of those teams making the headlines for the wrong reason on Saturday night.”

McCann will field his strongest possible starting line-up against Chesham, even though Posh face a daunting run of League One fixtures in November.

Striker Lee Angol could make his first appearance of the season from the substitutes’ bench after recovering from the broken leg he suffered in the first friendly of the season at Boston United in July.

Spurs have given permission for loan players Luke McGee and Nathan Oduwa to play against Chesham, but Barnsley have refused to let midfielder George Moncur play.

Posh have opened negotiations with Spurs to make goalkeeper McGee’s stay at the ABAX permanent. McGee’s loan spell is due to expire in January.