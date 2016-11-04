BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Chesham preparing a Hayles-storm for Peterborough United

Chesham United’s best-known player has his sights set on knocking Peterborough United out of the FA Cup for a second time tomorrow (November 5)

Veteran striker Barry Hales (44) scored as Plymouth Argyle side knocked Posh out of trhe competitiion in 2007.

Former Posh left-back Tom Williams.

Tomorrow Hayles will be part of the Chesham side hoping to emulate last season’s slaying of Bristol Rovers by adding Peterborough to their list of prize scalps.

Hayles told the www.getbucks.co.uk website: “I don’t remember a lot about that game really, although I’ve been told I scored to knock them out, which hopefully will prove to be a good omen for me and Chesham.

“I do remember playing twice more against Peterborough, and being sent off against them for Cheltenham after clashing with their full back who had the famous blonde missus (Tommy Williams, whose wife is glamour model Nicola McLean).

“He took me out and I ended up stamping on him trying to get the ball. I was on loan there from Leicester, and when I went back to Leicester we went to Peterborough and lost at their place, so I feel like I owe them one.

“What we need is a mixture of them not being at our best and us over-achieving on the day. If we can get that balance, we’ve got a chance. We’ve got a good defensive unit and a good attacking unit, so hopefully we can go there and do ourselves proud.”

Chesham are currently ninth in the Southern Premier League, 94 places behind Posh in the Football League pyramid.