BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Baldwin believes Posh can end Shrewsbury’s unbeaten run

Posh skipper Jack Baldwin is confident his side can tame the Shrews.

Table-toppers Shrewsbury Town arrive at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (October 28) on the back of an unbeaten run of 15 League One games whereas Posh have picked up just one point from their last five matches.

But Baldwin says the fixture provides Posh with the perfect opportunity to arrest their slump and there’s not a better time to be facing the league leaders.

He said: “Of course it’s vitally important for everybody to remain as positive as possible, as hard as it may be because of the recent form.

“But we have to take any criticism on the chin. We are all professionals and we know that performances and results recently have been nowhere near good enough.

“Despite our recent blip, we still feel that we are capable of challenging at the top of this league and it is a great game for us to test ourselves against a team who have started tremendously well and get our season back up and running.”

Even with a dip in form, a win against the Shrews and success in the game in hand Posh have over a number of divisional rivals, could take them into third position in the table. Baldwin acknowledges their football needs to be done on the pitch.

he added: “Like I said earlier, we know it has not been good enough and as a group we are desperate to repay the fans and the people throughout the football club for their early faith shown in us, with strong performances and results.

“We don’t go out and put on a bad display on purpose, we just need to find our consistent level and we are working hard day in and day out to achieve this.”

