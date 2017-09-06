AWARDS: McCann and Marriott in line for League One prizes

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has been nominated for the League One manager-of-the-month award for August.

And free-scoring striker Jack Marriott has been nominated for the player-of-the-month prize for the same month.

Posh striker Jack Marriott. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh won all four League One games in the opening month of the campaign, including a 4-1 away thumping of local rivals Northampton Town.

McCann’s rivals are Paul Cook (Wigan), Paul Hurst (Shrewsbury) and Uwe Rosler (Fleetwood).

Wigan and Shrewsbury also remained unbeaten in League One in August.

Marriott scored six times in four League One matches in August, including a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Other nominations are: Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns, Charlton defender Patrick Bauer and Rotherham forward Kieffer Moore.