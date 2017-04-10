AWARD: Major prize for Barry Fry

Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has won the Contribution to League Football Award.

Fry collected his prize at the EFL awards dinner at the Hilton Park Lane in central London in recognition of his 50-plus years in the sport.

Fry started out as an apprentice footballer at Manchester United before turning to Football League management with Barnet, Southend, Birmingham and Posh. He’s recently celebrated 20 years at Posh which included a 10-year stint as manager,

The ‘Contribution to League Football’ Award is the EFL’s most prestigious award and is presented annually by the Board of the EFL to an individual who has given a lifetime’s service to the professional game on and/or off the pitch. The recipient of the award receives a special gold trophy honouring their contribution to the game.

The EFL praised his ‘passion as well as his erratic and enthusiastic approach to football.’

After collecting the award, Fry said: “It is absolutely wonderful and it is the best award I have ever received in football. I am a football nut and to get this award to recognise my contribution to the game is amazing.

“Peterborough United means everything to me. I still love every minute of it.”