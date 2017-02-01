APPEAL LATEST: Just £10k to go for the Chris Turner Statue Fund

The fund created to raise money to erect a statue of Peterborough United legend Chris Turner has crashed through the £70k barrier - just £10k short of its final target.

An impressive total of £2,650.97 was raised at last Saturday’s (January 28) home match with MK Dons, mostly from a bucket collection.

The statue has been commisioned and is expected to be unveiled at the ABAX Stadium on Friday, September 1.

“The amount raised last weekend was incredible,” a Chris Turner Statue Fund committee spokesman enthused. “Our extraordinarily generous supporters never cease to amaze me. The goal-line is now well and truly in sight.”

The weekend of February 11/12 sees ‘The Whittlesey Soul Weekender’ take place at the Falcon, Whittlesey from 2pm to midnight on the Saturday and 1-9pm on the Sunday. Proceeds will be donated to the fund.