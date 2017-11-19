Another step towards ambitious long-term goal for Peterborough United

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s long-term goal is to host at least five major non-football events a year at the ABAX Stadium.

Popular 90s pop group Steps will perform at the Posh ground on Saturday, June 2. This summer an Elton John concert at the stadium was a huge success.

MacAnthony said: “The long-term goal is to have five plus events per annum. It will become easier once we buy the stadium and invest in the pitch to enable a lot more events to take place throughout the year.

“These events are great for the city of Peterborough and all local businesses in the city.”

Peterborough City Council own the Posh stadium and rent it to the football club at a cost that has constantly irritated MacAnthony.

Steps’ concert is part of their Grandslam 2018: Summer of Steps tour, which will see them play a series of outdoor shows across the country. The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of their breakout success in the late 1990s.

The band will be supported by Aqua - best known for their hit Barbie Girl - and boyband Blue.

Tickets for the show start at £39.50 for standing and £50 for seating, and went on sale at 9am on Friday (November 17).

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com, www.stepsofficial.net, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.lhgtickets.com.