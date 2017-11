Have your say

The Peterborough United Supporters Trust host their AGM at the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 6, 7.30pm).

Posh legends Tommy Robson, John Cozens and Noel Luke will be in attendance in the Sponsors’ Lounge to take part in a question and answer session.

There will also be a Posh quiz. Refreshments are available and chairman Ray Cole will outline the Trust’s future plans.

All are welcome including non-Trust members.