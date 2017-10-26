10 goals just a start for hitman Marriott

Posh goal-scoring hero Jack Marriott insists there is much more to come from him.

Marriott reached 10 League One goals on October 17 so he is bang on course to reach a formidable total over a whole season.

But the 23 year-old is certainly not resting on his laurels

“There is no better feeling in football than watching the ball drop at your feet inside the penalty area and then watching it fly into the back of the net,” Marriott stated.

“Nothing beats it, but I’m not getting carried away. I have private targets and I think I can reach them. I can improve for sure. Heading is not a strong point for a start.

“The 10-goal target is done and dusted, but that’s just a platform for the rest of the season now.

“I had a four-game drought recently, but every striker has barren runs unless you are Messi or Ronaldo of course. The key is not to let them last too long.

“Obviously I’m pleased with how things have gone on a personal level, but the most important thing on my mind is the team getting back on the winning track.”

Posh have not won any of their last six games ahead of a daunting task at home to unbeaten League One leaders Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Marriott has been joined up top by Marcus Maddison in the last two Posh outings and he sees potential in that partnership.

He added: “Marcus has great ability,” Marriott added. “We will work hard to make it a formidable partnership. It’s one that could work well for us.”

Marriott has six of his 10 goals away from home, matching the tally of Spurs superstar Harry Kane.

ON THE POSH GOAL TRAIL . . .

Jack Marriott took just 13 games to match the 10-goal tally (in the entire season) of last season’s top Posh scorer Tom Nichols.

Only Terry Bly and Jimmy Quinn of the most prolific Posh goalscorers have reached 10 league goals in a quicker time. It took Bly just 10 games in the 1960-61 season and Quinn took 12 games in the 1997-88 campaign, both in the bottom division of the Football League.

Race to 10 Football

League goals

(Selected players)

Terry Bly 10 games

Jimmy Quinn 12 games

Jack Marriott 13 games

Robbie Cooke 14 games

Derek Dougan 14 games

Dwight Gayle 15 games (Championship)

Britt Assombalonga 18 games

Aaron Mclean 18 games

Jim Hall 20 games

Craig Mackail-Smith 22 games

In the last two promotion seasons from League One Craig Mackail-Smith scored 23 (08-09) and 27 goals (10-11) respectively.

Last 10 top Posh

scorers

(Football League matches only)

2016-17 Tom Nichols 10

2015-16 Lee Angol & Jon Taylor 11

2014-15 Conor Washington 13 (sold in January)

2013-14 Britt Assombalonga 23

2012-13 Dwight Gayle (joined in November) 9

2011-12 Paul Taylor 12

2010-11 Craig Mackail-Smith 27

2009-10 Craig Mackail-Smith 10

2008-09 Craig Mackail-Smith 23

2007-08 Aaron Mclean 29

Terry Bly holds the record for Posh goals in a single Football League season with 52 in the 1960-61 Division Four title-winning campaign.

Highest Posh goal

tallies

(Football League only)

52 Terry Bly (1960-61)

29 Terry Bly (1961-62)

29 Aaron Mclean (2007-08)

28 Peter Price (1971-72)

27 Craig Mackail-Smith (2010-11)

24 Robbie Cooke (1981-82)

24 Jim Hall (1969-70)

23 Britt Assombalonga (2013-14)

23 Craig Mackail-Smith (2008-09)

22 Robbie Cooke (1980-81)

22 George Hudson (1962-63)

