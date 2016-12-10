PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Police investigating abandoned match

A Peterborough League Division Two match was abandoned at half-time on Saturday (December 10) after an incident involving a Pinchbeck United reserve team player, in which the referee was reportedly struck.

The incident reportedly took place as the teams left the field at half-time in the match at Tydd St Mary. Tydd were leading 4-0 at the time.

Pinchbeck reacted quickly, issuing a club statement, and pulling their reserve team from the Peterborough League. It read: “Pinchbeck United Football Club are disgusted and appalled by the behaviour of one of our reserve players today.

“His actions are certainly not a representation of our football club and there is no place for that in football. We have already been in touch with the PDFL, Tydd St Mary and most importantly the referee to apologise profusely for his actions.

“As a result the reserve team will be withdrawn from their league with immediate effect. We hope this incident doesn’t put him off continuing to referee, as he is a top quality and well respected official at this level of football.”

A spokesman from Tydd St Mary FC said: “We back any action taken against the player by the PDFL and the Lincolnshire FA.”

The referee was unavailable for comment.

The Peterborough League have been experiencing a referee shortage this season with several games having no appointed officials every weekend.

League officials Darren Fogg said on Twitter: ‘Absolute disgrace if true and we at Peterborough League will do all we can to make sure the people (responsible) are dealt with.”

Police have been made aware of the incident and have confirmed that are carrying out enquiries.