PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton win big gun battle, Harrox stretch lead, first point for Langtoft, first defeat for Whittlesey

Two of the Premier Division big guns squared off on Saturday (September 23) with Netherton United pipping Stamford Lions in a President’s Shield tie.

The city side, who were runners-up in the competition last season, scored first, but trailled 2-1 at half-time before hitting back to win 3-2 with two goals in the final 13 minutes.

John Regan (left) in action for NECI during a 7-2 win over Holbeach United A at Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Zack Fisher (2) and Ondre Odain scored the Netherton goals with Tom Lees and Luke Ball replying for the Lions.

That cup tie enabled Moulton Harrox to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier Division to six points with a comfortable 5-1 success at Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Marcus Parry (2), Joe Townsend (2) and Dan Woods scored for unbeaten Harrox who have won eight of their nine top-flight matches.

Fourth-placed ICA Sports lost ground as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Thorney at Ringwood. Cardin Pierre-Liverpool netted for ICA with Adam Scott the man on target for Thorney.

Action from the Peterborough Division Four clash between NECI and Holbeach United A. Photo: David Lowndes.

Langtfoft United collected their first positive result of the season after battling back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with AFC Stanground Sports.

Robbie Ellis, Simkus Virginiju and Connor Carr scored for Langtoft. Jack Dean, Josh Staggs and Kris Kefford replied for Stanground.

Jake Thornton scored four goals as Warboys Town thumped Leverington 6-1, while Ketton edged a seven-goal thriller at Sutton Bridge United.

Peterborough Sports Reserves continued their gradual improvement with a 3-1 win over Holbeach United Reserves at PSL with Lewis McManus scoring twice.

And there was a first defeat of the season for Whittlesey Athletic who went down 2-1 at home to Sawtry.

Moulton Harrox won the top Division One battle 3-1 against Netherton United Reserves, while Division Four title favourites NECI swept to a 7-2 win over Holbeach United A to make it four wins from four matches.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 23

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res 1, Moulton Harrox 5 (Parry 2, Townsend 2, Woods); Langtoft United 3 (Ellis, Virginijus, Woods), AFC Stanground Sports 3 (Dean. J. Staggs, Kefford); ICA Sports 1 (Pierre-Liverpool), Thorney 1 (Scott); Peterborough Sports Res 3 (McManus 2, Holt), Holbeach United Res 1; Sutton Bridge United 3 (English, Osborn, Eaton), Ketton 4; Warboys Town 6 (Thornton 4, Brown, Webb), Leverington 1; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter), Sawtry 2.

President’s Shield

First round: Stamford Lions 2 (Lees, Ball), Netherton United 3 (Fisher 2, Odain).