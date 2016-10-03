PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Champions beaten by reserve team, Crowland crushed, Stanground steam on

Peterborough Sports Reserves kept the club’s double-pronged title challege on track by inflicting a first defeat of the Peterborough Premier Division season on reigning champions Moulton Harrox on Saturday (October 1).

Sports’ first team are riding high at the top of the United Counties Premier Division and the second string have now won six out of eight top-flight matches of their own.

Action from Peterborough Sports Reserves (red) 4-1 win at Moulton Harrox. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Two goals from Liam Merryweather and one apiece for brothers Karl and Gary Gibbs secured a 4-1 win for Sports Reserves. Marcus Parry replied for Harrox who stay top on goal difference from Netherton United. Sports are fifth, but with two matches in hand on all the teams above them.

Tom Randall scored four goals in Netherton’s 6-1 crushing of Crowland, while third-placed AFC Stanground Sports won 2-0 at home to Leverington thanks to goals from Luke Bonney and Nicky Butler.

Fourth-placed Ketton beat Stilton 3-0 with Josh Russell bagging a brace,

Sam Cubberley scored twice as Wisbech Town Reserves eased home 4-1 against Deeping Rangers Reserves and there was a comfortable 4-0 win for Langtoft United at bottom club Thorney.

Action from Moulton Harrox v Peterborough Sports Reserves. Liam Merryweather (right) scored twice for Sports. Photo Tim Wilson.

Sawtry scored a fine 2-0 win over Holbeach United Reserves. The Tigers had Tom Gosling sent off.

Moulton Harrox Reserves maintained their 100 per cent winning record in Division One with 6-2 success at Riverside. Declan Earth made it 12 goals in seven appearances with a double strike.

AFC Stanground Sports Reserves moved to the top of Division Two with a 5-2 win at Stamford Lions Reserves.

Kieran Evans scored twice as Eye United won 7-3 at Oundle Reserves to stay top of Division Three and Premiair consolidated their position at the top of Division Four with a 10-1 thrashing of Netherton United B.

Cory Rose claimed a hat-trick for a team who have won all five of their league games.

New team AFC Orton are leading the way in Division Five. They won 7-0 at Leverington A on Saturday with Harry Ledger grabbing a hat-trick.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 1

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 2 (Bonney, Butler), Leverington Sports 0

Crowland Town 1, Netherton United 6 (Randall 4, Brisbourne, Kerrison)

Ketton 3 (Russell 2, Hood), Stilton United 0

Moulton Harrox 1 (Parry), Peterborough Sports Res 4 (Merryweather 2, K. Gibbs, G. Gibbs)

Pinchbeck United 4 (Maltby 2, Panton, Murrell), Stamford Lions 2

Sawtry 2 Holbeach United Res 0

Thorney 0, Langtoft United 4

Wisbech Town Res 4 (Cubberley 2, McKenna, Smith), Deeping Rangers Res 1

Leicestershire Senior Cup

Uppingham Town 1, Ingles 5.