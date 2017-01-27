WEEKEND PREVIEW: Debut expected for new Tulips striker, high-fliers Deeping are back in the big city

Much-travelled striker Leon Mettam is expected to make his Spalding United debut in tomorrow’s (January 28) Evo Stik Northern League Division One South fixture at home to Chasetown.

Mettam has moved to the Sir Halley Stewart Field on loan from King’s Lynn Town as the second-placed ‘Tulips’ attempt to close the gap on leaders Shaw Lane.

Jake Sansby (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star at Wellingborough last weekend.

Stamford AFC will seek back-to-back home wins in the same division when they host Belper, a match that has a 2pm kick off.

Pick of the local games in the United Counties Premier Division sees second-placed Deeping Rangers travel to Peterborough Northern Star.

Leaders Peterborough Sports, who passed 150 goals for the season last weekend, host lowly Kirby Muxloe.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 28

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Spalding Utd v Chasetown (3pm), Stamford AFC v Belper (2pm).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

(3pm)

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United v Yaxley, Holbeach United v Harrowby United, Huntingdon Town v Oadby Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Sports v Kirby Muxloe, Wisbech Town v Northampton ON Chenecks.

Division One: Stewarts & Lloyds v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One: Stowmarket Town v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Woodbridge Town.